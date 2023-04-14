A pair of boxes at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office show where residents can drop off syringes and needles, front, and prescription pills year-round for safe disposal. A new interactive map shows residents local drop-off points in Missouri where they can safely dispose of medications.
Medication disposal in Missouri could be one step easier with a new state resource.
Residents now can use an interactive map to find the nearest location for safe medication disposal.
Having a map to find drop-off points in the area is a positive addition, Savannah Pharmacy owner Troy Heckman said.
"It seemed like it'd be a reliable source — and being able to locate what was closest or what hours of operation they were — seeing that could be reliable and helpful for patients or anyone in the community, even to dispose medicines," Heckman said.
Disposing of medications properly can be confusing, so it's better to take them to a secure location instead of keeping prescriptions at home or flushing them down a toilet, said Julie Wiedmer, substance abuse prevention director for St. Joseph Youth Alliance.
"I think it's just about making people aware that there are ways to dispose of it, you know, properly and just having those options out there so that people can do that," Wiedmer said.
St. Joseph's portion of the spring National Prescription Drug Take Back will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at East Hills Shopping Center.
"This is an easy way for people to, you know, add to their spring cleaning, clean out those medicine cabinets and bring all those items in," Wiedmer said. "It's a really easy way to do it, you can just drive up to somebody, meet you at your car, take them, take them off your hands, and then we take it from there."
But there's also the importance of having nearby locations where residents can take their old medications any day of the year, Heckman said.
"The difference now versus 5 and 10 years ago is night and day," he said. "It used to be our best option was, you know, telling people to hold on to it in the medicine cabinet until the October drug take back day came around."
Whether it's one of the local drop-off locations or the seasonal drug take back events, people have the ability to dispose of medications while staying anonymous. It can increase how comfortable people feel because there aren't concerns about their personal identity, Heckman said.
The map detailing drop-off locations around Missouri also includes details about whether places have disposal units for used needles or just medications.
Needles are accepted at St. Joseph's drug take back event, but not every area has the same standards.
