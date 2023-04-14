drug take back boxes (copy)

A pair of boxes at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office show where residents can drop off syringes and needles, front, and prescription pills year-round for safe disposal. A new interactive map shows residents local drop-off points in Missouri where they can safely dispose of medications.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Medication disposal in Missouri could be one step easier with a new state resource.

Residents now can use an interactive map to find the nearest location for safe medication disposal.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.