St. Joseph's newest fire station is set to be open and operating in the next couple of weeks, and it will improve safety measures and living conditions for firefighters.
Fire Station No. 8 is still currently operating out of its original location on 33rd Street and Mitchell Avenue. The new station will be relocated across from Missouri Western State University.
The St. Joseph Fire Department worked with Missouri Western to choose the new location.
“It's a cooperative effort with the university,” said Bill Lamar, emergency manager at the fire department. “We were looking strategically for some area on this part of the district and they were able to work out an agreement with the university for some property.”
There are currently nine fire stations in St. Joseph. The new station will replace the old Station No. 8.
While there are no plans in place for what the old station location will be used for, Lamar said in the past, they have sold it to private owners and Habitat for Humanity.
Station 8 was chosen for the renovations due to the building being 100 years old.
“This one strategically made the most sense,” Lamar said. “We've got some areas of the city that were underserved, so we wanted to make sure that we got a better location for them.”
The original Station 8 building is outdated, does not work for safety standards and is too small, Lamar said.
“The new station is going to offer more room for the firetrucks to move in and out,” Lamar said. “It’s going to be safer for the firefighters living conditions and just overall a better facility.”
The new facility will have a fitness room, better ventilation systems and better living conditions for the firefighters. The station will also have an extractor laundry gear system to help remove excess chemicals and ash from fire gear.
Aside from the facility updates, the location will allow firefighters to reach more people, Lamar said.
“The location that will allow better response to the eastern part of the city,” Lamar said. “We have very few fire stations that are on this side of the Belt and on the interstate. Plus, we have all the business and industry that's out on the east side.”
The construction of the new station began in May of 2021. Funding for the property came from CIP tax dollars that the public voted on in past years. Lamar said there were some delays with supply chain issues, but they expect to be moved into the new space in two weeks.
Lamar said the crews are very excited about this new facility.
“They've seen the other two new stations that we've had, and so they had an idea of what to expect, so I think everybody’s pretty excited to see it go into service,” Lamar said.
Lamar encouraged people to be on the lookout for an open house in the next couple of weeks before the fire crews move in.
