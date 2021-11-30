Nodaway County officials are launching a new task force meant to combat a rise in child sex crimes brought on by COVID-19.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong said he's seen an increase in abuse with the public staying at home during the pandemic and children interacting with fewer mandatory reporters.
"Due to a lot of the COVID-19 lockdowns that kids were experiencing they were maybe kept with an abuser," he said. "And when they got back to school they started disclosing."
Strong called a meeting with other sheriffs. Then they formed a plan: Apply for a grant through the state to form a regional organization that can act as a liaison between departments and facilitate training between the public and adults.
The Northwest Missouri Children's Advocacy Task Force was announced last week. It will be headed by Director Jackie Cochenour.
"It's our belief that every adult in our region is responsible for the safety of our children," she said. "We're ensuring that every adult in our region has the opportunity to create prevention plans and to have specific training so that way they know what to look out for."
Adults or groups can contact the agency to set up a time for training, which Cochenour said would include signs to look for in an abused child.
The agency also will work with law enforcement to provide a child-specific interview room and techniques for talking to minors.
Strong said the Nodaway County Commission donated some office space to make the project possible.
"When I started doing investigations years ago, I did a lot of this stuff by myself," he said. "So I learned early on that when you could get a team together to attack these issues, things went much better for the child."
Strong and Cochenour will be aggressive in keeping the program operational, as the grant that funded the project is only in place for a year. That's why just after announcing the program, they're asking for public donations.
"Donations are really big," Cochenour said. "Let's get trained, host your own training for your own group."
To report a crime, the process remains the same. Contact local law enforcement. To donate to the Northwest Missouri Children's Advocacy Task Force, go to memberdrive.org/northwest-missouri-childrens-advocacy-task-force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.