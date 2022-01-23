Local law enforcement departments have had recent struggles trying to fill positions, but an influx of new employees will provide needed support, and the new recruits expect their prior experiences to provide a leg up.
St. Joseph Police Department has four recruits attending Missouri Western State University Law Enforcement Academy, while Buchanan County Sheriff's Office has one.
For Kyle Anderson it isn't just a career move, it's serving as an example to his children.
"It'd s great role model and positive job for your kids to see ... them growing up seeing you do that kind of work," he said.
Anderson and Lexy Nicholson are two of the academy's four cadets who will become SJPD officers after graduation. Ron Auxier and Ben Wilson also will be employed at SJPD after finishing the 900-hour academy training. Robert Bergman will go to work as a sheriff's deputy after graduation.
Nicholson's previous experience is as a victim advocate. That inspired Nicholson to further her career-path and pivot into a position where she can serve on the streets and provide a role model for others, she said.
"When I was a victim advocate, there (were) a lot of victims that automatically, off the bat, (were) so thankful for the officers that had come out and help them," she said. "And as a victim advocate I helped them with that on the courts side but I wanted to move and be there to help them when they're absolutely in need ... the first meet."
While she doesn't have a position she hopes to work within the department, Nicholson admitted to gravitating toward the field where she has familiarity.
"I do find myself, kind of, leaning more toward the family side, child side of things because it's something I'm familiar with," she said. "But I wouldn't mind spreading out and doing everything."
Davidson is joining the academy after four years as a local correctional officer. As a St. Joseph resident, it provides an advantage to already have knowledge of the area, he said.
"I know the streets very well," he said. "I think I have a lot closer ties with the community, knowing what they want to hear, what they want to know, keeping the community safer, of course."
Bergman had a further transition, relocating to the area from Quincy, Illinois. While he expects it to take some time adjusting to the area, his experience in the military reserves creates a social advantage when interacting with other members of the department, Bergman said.
"I'm able to walk into a room without really knowing anything about policing and still be able to carry on an hourlong conversation about all the good, bad and goofy things that, you know, two people did in the military," he said.
The cadets also agree it's to have classmates they know will be staying in the area together since it provides existing relationships before they even start.
