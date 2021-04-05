A new verification app could help Missouri alcohol and tobacco vendors identify fake IDs.
The "Show-Me ID" application lets vendors scan documents for authenticity.
Kelly's Pub owner Christopher Kelly has been using a similar app designed for Iowa IDs. It's helpful to have an app that's specific to Missouri, he said.
“I’m hoping that this Missouri one is up to date, just as much as the Iowa one has been in the past I’ve used," he said. "It’s been a great, great app, great deterrent for what it’s been -- to keep fake IDs and minors away, to keep everybody clean and out of trouble."
Muny Inn owner Timmy Lawrence has tried other methods in the past to find fake IDs. He's found people making fakes are adapting faster than many of the countermeasures available.
“The software has just gotten that good on the people that are making these fake IDs for kids," he said. "I mean it can, it’s better than the machines because even the machines can’t tell.”
He's had better luck with the verification apps provided through government agencies in their respective states.
Lawrence said he has found the Show-Me ID app to be an effective countermeasure even in recent weeks.
“It’s caught a whole bunch,” Lawrence said. “I think recently, within the last month, maybe five or six. And usually, we just cut the ID and throw it away, so it kinda ends that. But it’s an extra tool to make our job a lot easier, for sure.”
Both he and Kelly said they were able to catch multiple fakes on St. Patrick's Day thanks to ID verification apps.
Show-Me ID scans the barcode on the back of cards and makes sure they can be verified.
It's important to keep the bars clean and make sure they aren't any people getting into dangerous situations, Kelly said.
“It’s just as much business as it is individual, you know," he said. "We don’t want some kid to come in here underaged, and then, you know, get served, get in an accident, get in trouble, hurt them, hurt themselves. Just not the right thing.”
The free application is available in the App Store for Apple and Android products.
