The sauna in Station 8 of the St. Joseph Fire Department includes a stationary workout bike to help employees sweat out toxins they encounter on the job. 

Upgrades at the newly opened Fire Station 8 are more than just cosmetic. Some can potentially save a firefighter's life.

Cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters, as they are exposed to toxins while battling blazes. Now the St. Joseph Fire Department is taking steps to ensure safety and lower employees' risk of getting cancer. 

