Neighbors in one St. Joseph community are worried after a small dog was killed when it was attacked in its fenced-in yard by a coyote.
Now, they want to warn others living nearby.
"My neighbor let her dog out, and it's a fenced-in yard. And she was looking out the kitchen window, and Skeeter, that's his name, a little Chihuahua, was on his way back to the house. And she saw a big, large, dark animal jump the fence and grab him and take off with him," Greg Dietz said.
The incident happened Oct. 15 near 35th and Jackson streets. A golf course and walking paths through a conservation area are nearby, which is where Dietz said coyotes may be coming from.
Dietz lives down the street and has two small dogs of his own. Luckily, he doesn't worry as much, having a third larger dog that is typically in his yard with them. He said he just wants people to be aware that even if they have fences, dangers for pets could be lurking.
"The best thing to do is get the word out, let people know people that have smaller dogs. Just let them know that there is a predator out there that will take your dog," he said.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, a 7-foot fence is the shortest option in order to keep coyotes out. Dietz said this is not something he considered, as many in the neighborhood have 3-foot, chain-link fences.
The attack happened around 6 a.m., which is a popular time for coyotes to hunt. Their busy morning hunting time, along with a report from the department of conservation stating the presence of coyotes is increasing in the north and west areas of the state, is cause for concern.
Department officials encourage keeping small pets inside and making sure they are accompanied outside.
Dietz spoke with conservation agents about the incident, and he said they suggested loud noises and motion lights to frighten coyotes. Dietz said he wants people to make sure their young kids can identify a coyote from a dog, especially if they wait outside in the mornings for the bus.
"I'm just concerned about, you know, a small child would not know, or a small kid would not know the difference between a coyote and a dog. They look so much alike," he said.
If a coyote attack happens, it's important to report the incident to the conservation department.
