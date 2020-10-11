While police do investigations, they often turn to members of the community for assistance, whether it is hearing something, witnessing something or catching something on a security camera.
What if people already had a system in place for such communication and prevention of crime? They do. It’s called neighborhood watch, and it’s not new.
Neighborhood watch groups actually are helping prevent crime, according to Sgt. Roy Hoskins, who works crime prevention with the St. Joseph Police Department.
“I’ve done this for about four years and our neighborhood watch groups have grown quite a bit over that time,” Hoskins said. “Where that happens we see a decrease in [criminal] activity like that, because people don’t want to be seen when they’re breaking into cars and homes and things like that. They won’t necessarily walk around and case those neighborhoods.”
Hoskins helps neighborhood watch groups meet and learn needs in the area. He often helps with what to do next and how to create a steady communication system between neighbors. Hoskins said this needs to grow as he sees less of a sense of community between neighbors.
“The real basic foundation is to watch out for each other and be a good neighbor and whether that means contacting them or contacting the police,” he said.
Hoskins couldn’t help but think of the ways he has seen changes in neighborhood gatherings.
“There used to be more of a feeling of community and neighbors. People had block parties, kids played at other people’s houses. We all lead such busy lives that’s not always possible, so we try to get them to communicate somehow in person or through some form of social media,” he said.
He suggested the use of groups on Facebook or apps like Nextdoor.
Hoskins said he will help with meetings and information, but people must find the interest in their neighborhoods to form a group first. He has tips and is willing to help anyone needing more information at 816-236-1473.
Hoskins said lately neighborhood watch meetings have been smaller and less frequent due to COVID-19.