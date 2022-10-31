As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to a close, the fight to help those in need will continue in St. Joseph.
With winter fast approaching, the local chapter of the YWCA is asking the community to help with donations.
Traci McChristy, volunteer and outreach coordinator for the YWCA, said donations are needed every single day.
"Blankets sized for beds are a huge need right now," McChristy said. "It's getting cold and we always want to make sure that we have beds covered with blankets."
Other items needed include shampoo, conditioner, soap, towels and other items of basic needs.
"We're always looking for those items. Some things we run out of a lot quicker than others," McChristy said.
The YWCA spent much of October organizing programs to help raise awareness about victims of violence. Alexis Preza, the bilingual outreach specialist at the YWCA, said those events made an impact.
"It just provides us a platform and a space to discover those topics," Preza said. "It's definitely been a learning experience for both the staff and community through the conversation."
Some of the events that the YWCA put on for the St. Joseph community include the "Take Back the Night" event and an educational panel at Missouri Western. These events were part of the organization's "Week Without Violence."
The YWCA provides chances for residents of all ages in the community to volunteer with the organization.
"We have young people who come and volunteer and get service hours for school so they can graduate, for NHS," McChristy said. "No matter your age and your ability, we will find a job for you that fits what you are able to do and where your heart lies."
For the volunteers, one of the roles they play is having a direct impact on the victims that walk through the YWCA.
"One of their biggest jobs is to lift the spirits of our survivors," McChristy said. They've been beaten down. They've been told that they're they're not worth a whole lot. And so we want to bring back their spirits and raise their self-esteem."
To volunteer or donate to the YWCA, call the main office at 816-232-4481 or visit the organization's website at ywcasj.org/.
