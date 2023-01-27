The city of St. Joseph is looking to start two road renovation projects after being awarded funds through a cost-share initiative from Gov. Mike Parson.
Around $75 million in state funding was approved during the previous legislative, and $2.8 million of these funds will go toward the city of St. Joseph.
Chance Gallagher, deputy director of transportation for St. Joseph, said some of the funding will be used to reconstruct Pickett Road and AG Expo Way.
"This is a joint project with the county, city of St. Joseph and the Commerce,” Gallagher said. “What we want to see is improvements from Pickett Road, to Riverside Road, to AG Expo Way. They are all in pretty bad condition and need to be expanded.”
Gallagher said the condition of the roads is interfering with the city's ability to bring in more businesses.
“The area these roads are located at has a lot of potential to bring in and attract businesses,” she said. “But driving along these roads is close to driving on gravel. We have corporations near Pickett that need to use this as an access road, especially when other roads like Riverside are under construction, and so we want to make sure these roads can handle the capacity of other industries. Truckers and everyday drivers don’t want to worry about how they’re going to get across the road.”
There will also be road improvements at the intersection of Route AC and Messanie, which were initiated by Herzog Contracting.
Marty Liles, Northwest Missouri district engineer, said $800,000 will go toward this road.
“We’re specifically looking at some improvements to the left turn lane at Messanie and Route AC,” he said. “The condition of these roads are why we see a lot of these common accidents, so these improvements are very necessary. The project is still being developed so we’ll have a more mapped-out plan of construction as we get closer.”
MoDOT officials are expecting these road projects to begin as early as summer.
