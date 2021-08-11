FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission will test the nation's public alert and warning system at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release.
The test will make sure the Emergency Alert System can receive and convey a national message through radio, television and messages to cell phones.
