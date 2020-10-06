After many cancelled events due to COVID-19, the St. Joseph Police Department is excited to hold an outdoor event that they have been pushing back since August.
National Night Out is held yearly around the country to work on building police-community partnerships. This is important for officers to do, Sgt. Roy Hoskins with the St. Joseph Police Department said. He wants people to see officers outside of an enforcement situation.
“Something where we’re having a conversation just is very important to us. We want people to see us in, just as humans. And we’re just doing our job and we’re here for literally the old saying ‘protect and serve’ that’s literally why we’re here,” Hoskins said.
Beyond law enforcement officers, many cool vehicles parked around the lot for kids to observe and play on. This was when Hoskins said it gets fun for them.
“Highway patrol, I think they’re going to have a boat from water patrol, fire department, ambulance, sheriff's officers, we have a bunch of vehicles that kids are more than welcome to climb around,” he said. “We’ll have, our SRT BearCat out there, squad cars, a bunch of different vehicles.”
The event is free for anyone who wants to attend to play and eat.
“Target comes out and they bring hot dogs and drinks and games for free,” Hoskins said.
This even was cancelled for surrounding counties, but Hoskins said they're excited to be able to hold it and hope that people follow COVID-19 safety procedures.
“We still recommend, even though it’s an outdoor event, we recommend mask and social distancing just to be safe,” Hoskins said.
Hoskins said he wanted anyone and everyone to feel welcome to the event held behind St. Joseph City Hall. This is in conjunction with National Night Out. For more information visit www.natw.org.