National Boating Safety Week kicked off with boat inspections

It is National Boating Safety Week from May 22 to May 28 and the Highway Patrol has kicked it off with boat inspections.
Missouri State Troopers around the state helped prepare vessels for the season on Saturday, the first day of the safety week. Cpl. Nicholas Greiner with MSHP Troop H met with people at the French Bottom Boat Launch in St. Joseph Saturday morning, where he encouraged safety and helped check equipment.
"Typically when we’re doing boat inspections we just make sure people have all the safety equipment that’s required for them to have. That includes life jackets, fire extinguishers, horn or sounding device, we talk about wearing their kill switch which basically shuts the motor off in the event they would fall in the water and just go through registration and all the things they’re required to have on their boat," he said.
Greiner said this week they want to encourage people to be as safe as possible before they hit the water for Memorial Day weekend. He has two main tips that people should be keeping in mind.
"I’d say just wear your life jacket and have life jackets. We kind of have a saying ‘life jackets are kind of like our seatbelts for the water’ they are our first defense if something bad were to happen to people’s safety. Other than that obviously discourage people from operating a vessel while they’re intoxicated. Same concepts as a vehicle, if you’re going to do that make sure you have a designated people to operate the boat," Greiner said.
Boat inspections were conducted between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.. Missouri law states that any kid under the age of 7 must be wearing a life jacket at all times while on a boat, and everyone on a jet ski must have a life jacket on at all times.
