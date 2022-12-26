Experts are fighting to bring down the high number of drug deaths across the country by seeking the FDA’s approval to sell Narcan, which can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, over the counter.
Although Narcan is available at most pharmacies and able to be purchased without a prescription, it still has to be handed over by a pharmacy employee.
A major drug maker, Bio Emergent Solutions, is working to have the overdose prevention spray hit the shelves in 2023, which many believe will help tackle the high number of opioid overdoses.
“I think there’s two perspectives to look at when it comes to the push of Narcan being sold over the counter,” said Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force. “For families and friends who know drug users, it’ll allow them to immediately have that Narcan on hand if something were to happen like finding a loved one that has overdosed and you could possibly save them by having this.”
However, there also is concern that having easier access to medicine that can prevent overdoses will promote drug abuse.
“At the same time, I think a common problem you’re going to see is that this could also enable the users,” Collie said. “You’re now going to have people who think it’s OK to do drugs as often as they want because there’s a way to reverse the effect right inside the stores.”
Narcan can prevent overdoses, but it isn’t always effective depending on the severity of the drug reaction and how quickly the medicine is administered.
Narcan is currently hard for many to come by, including law enforcement.
“Of course, our goal is to make sure there’s enough Narcan out there to be able to save a life when it’s needed,” Collie said. “Not all overdoses are from illegal drugs because prescription drugs can have that same impact as well. It’s not clear yet how everyone will be affected once Narcan is on the shelves but we hope it’s used for preventing accidental overdose and not promote drug abuse.”
