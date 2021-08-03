A broken centerpiece fountain in the middle of North 25th and Folsom streets in St. Joseph raises questions about whether the fountain was broken by accident or in an act of vandalism.
The basin of the fountain was broken into several pieces overnight between July 30 and 31, according to St. Joseph resident Brandi Judah.
“The last time I noticed it was fine was around 7:30 or 8 Friday evening and then I was notified early Saturday morning that it had been damaged, and so we think it was after midnight,” Judah said.
Judah took to Facebook to share a post about the damaged fountain, which is located just north of Frederick Avenue. She said no one has been able to offer any information about what might have caused the damage, but the post, along with an outpouring of emotion, has been shared numerous times.
“The residents have worked together and many of the gentlemen on the block got those heavy pieces removed,” Judah said.
Members of the neighborhood association who live on the block have started gathering funding to replace the fountain and also hope to afford 24/7 surveillance to prevent another incident from happening in the future.
Resident Dr. Ron Wade is among the individuals volunteering to help replace the broken components of the fountain to restore the centerpiece to its aesthetically pleasing state. Dr. Wade said he will wait for a decision from the neighborhood association on what they want to do.
“It’s something we want to get done, the sooner, the better,” Wade said.
Shirley Lawrence, a resident of the area where the fountain is located, said this isn’t the first time it’s been damaged, vandalism hasn't been suspected in the past.
“We spent a lot of money on it,” Lawrence said. “For years and years we maintained it, but we keep making it better and better. We’re so proud of it. Everybody’s so upset about it.”
St. Joseph police have not yet responded to a message asking whether the fountain damage has been reported and if the incident is under investigation.
