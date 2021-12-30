Five people were hospitalized, including two with serious injuries, after a crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway-136 near Maryville.
Charles Henry, 36, of Ravenwood, Missouri, was driving a 2010 Ford Explorer around 4 p.m. on the highway when he crashed into Connor Nielson, 20, of Maryville, driving a 2014 Subaru Crosstek, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash reports. Nielson had slowed to turn off the highway at the time.
The vehicles became attached and crossed the roadway, with the Subaru hitting a 2004 Ford F-150 traveling the opposite direction, according to crash reports.
Henry and Subaru passenger Randi Nielson, 44, Maryville, were taken to Mosaic Life Care of Maryville for serious injuries. Nielson, and a 12-year-old and 16-year-old from the Subaru, were taken to Mosaic for moderate injuries, according to crash reports.
No injuries were reported in the F-150.
