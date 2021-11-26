Several people were taken to Mosaic Life Care, with multiple suffering from serious injuries, after a crash around 5:45 p.m. Friday on North Belt Highway.
A Land Rover was driving on the Belt near Blackwell Road when it rear-ended a Toyota van, which pushed the van into a Ford SUV, St. Joseph police said.
Six adults and three children were injured, and all were taken to Mosaic Life Care, police said. Police did not say which people suffered serious injuries.
The case remains under investigation.
