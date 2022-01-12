Multiple people arrested after law enforcement stand off

At least three people were arrested following a standoff near the 2700 block of South 28th Street.

 Morgan Riddell | News-Press NOW

At least three people were arrested following a standoff near the 2700 block of South 28th Street on Wednesday.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force was serving arrest warrants at a home. The standoff began at 10:30 a.m., and investigators were on the scene for hours after.

There were no injuries in the incident. The police department and Buchanan County Sheriff's Office worked together during the standoff. 

Morgan Riddell can be reached at morgan.riddell@newspressnow.com

