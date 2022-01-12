At least three people were arrested following a standoff near the 2700 block of South 28th Street on Wednesday.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force was serving arrest warrants at a home. The standoff began at 10:30 a.m., and investigators were on the scene for hours after.
There were no injuries in the incident. The police department and Buchanan County Sheriff's Office worked together during the standoff.
