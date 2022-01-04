Multiple buildings were destroyed in a fire Tuesday night on Faraon Street between North 15th and 16th streets.
Firefighters arrived before 10 p.m. but still were fighting the fire into Wednesday morning.
Smoke from the fire was carried by the wind, limiting visibility and leading to portions of Jules Street to be closed.
Multiple loud booms could be heard during the incident, but the cause is unknown. The original cause of the fire also is unknown at this time.
News-Press NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.
