Placeholder police sirens

Emergency responders work the scene of a fatality crash Friday on South Belt Highway. One of the two drivers involved was killed in the wreck but her identity has not been confirmed by St. Joseph police.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle rollover crash Friday evening on South Belt Highway near Sacramento Street.

The woman was driving a Jeep around 8 p.m. on the Belt when a man driving a truck the opposite direction collided with her vehicle head-on, St. Joseph police said.

The man was under the influence of alcohol at the time, police said. He has been arrested and charges are expected.

The man suffered a minor leg injury as well, police said.

The woman's identity has not been released, and the ages of both motorists are unknown, police said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @np_simone.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.