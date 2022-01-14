A woman was killed in a two-vehicle rollover crash Friday evening on South Belt Highway near Sacramento Street.
The woman was driving a Jeep around 8 p.m. on the Belt when a man driving a truck the opposite direction collided with her vehicle head-on, St. Joseph police said.
The man was under the influence of alcohol at the time, police said. He has been arrested and charges are expected.
The man suffered a minor leg injury as well, police said.
The woman's identity has not been released, and the ages of both motorists are unknown, police said.
