Two law enforcement officers with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H have received awards this month for their work and decisions on the job.
One award this week was for an act of heroism performed in 2019. Keaton Ebersold with Troop H was presented with the Medal of Valor by Gov. Mike Parson. Another was a local award for Officer of the Year won by Robert P. Dudeck.
The awarding of both honors this month had been postponed due to COVID-19 regulations with gatherings. Sgt. Jake Angle with the patrol said the awards are better late than never. Recognition is a big part of thanking troopers for their work even though they often don’t see even dangerous situations as anything more than a typical task.
“They signed up to do a job and that’s the way they look at it, they’re just doing their job, so usually (they are) very humble,” Angle said.
On Jan. 23, 2019, Ebersold and a fellow law enforcement officer responded to a hostage situation on Interstate 29 in Atchison County. A woman was in the sleeper cabin of a truck with a 3-year-old child. Ebersold waited for the opportunity to deescalate the situation as the woman had a flare gun loaded and cocked, pointed at the child’s head. Ebersold was honored for “exceptional resourcefulness and tenacity to end the threat to the young child.”
“At one point during the exchange with the lady, she pointed the flare gun at [Ebersold]. You know, putting themselves at substantial risk there,” Angle said. “So it’s just to honor and recognize those people for those valiant efforts out there that happen all across the country every day.”
Dudeck had a different situation than Ebersold. He received his Officer of the Year award for his work as a peer counselor.
“Just means a lot that the little I do for them kind of goes a long way,” Dudeck said.
Angle said it’s important to recognize officers not only for lifesaving or an act of valor, but for simply doing their jobs well.
“There’s officers that go out every day and work hard taking impaired drivers off the road, making drug arrests, doing things like that,” Angle said. “And they get recognized for those things too, so it’s just recognition for working hard and doing good work.”