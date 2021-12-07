Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H located in St. Joseph has announced a list of new promotions within the department.
According to Commanding Officer Capt. Clark N. Stratton, the following promotions took place, effective Dec. 1.
Cpl. Kurt A. Schmutzler has been promoted to the rank of sergeant and remains in his current assignment as supervisor of Troop H marine enforcement. Schmutzler began his career with MSHP in October 2004 as a member of the 83rd Recruit Class.
Cpl. Robert P. “Bobby” Dudeck has been promoted to the rank of sergeant and remains in his current assignment as supervisor of Zone 5, Andrew and Buchanan counties. Dudeck began his career with MSHP in July 2008, as a member of the 87th Recruit Class.
Cpl. Benjamin R. Hilliard has been promoted to the rank of sergeant and remains in his current assignment as supervisor of Zone 3, Harrison and Gentry counties. Hilliard began his career with MSHP in July 2007, as a member of the 86th Recruit Class.
