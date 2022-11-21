Although these people are not troopers, their role is extremely important in making the department run efficiently.
"These are the people that take care of troop headquarters throughout the state," Hux said. "These include our automotive technicians ... the individuals that work on our patrol vehicles and our boats."
Some of these include having good character, no felony convictions, a four-year high school diploma, a valid driver's license and be a U.S. citizenship.
Those applying have to go through a series of tests. It consists of a written examination, a physical fitness test, a polygraph, a background investigation, an interview for psychological exam, a medical examination and a drug screening.
Passing these tests will allow the applicant to be offered a conditional offer of employment, in which applicants have to go through an "intensive academic and rigorous physical training" in Jefferson City.
"You go through a 25-week training at the Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy," Hux said. "That is approximately six months, equivalent to 1,200 hours of training."
Hux said those interested in joining the highway patrol should feel encouraged to apply.
"We care about one another, support each other and hold each other accountable," Hux said. "We are looking for the best people to join us and help serve and protect the people of the state of Missouri."
