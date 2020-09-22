An increase in vehicle crashes, including many serious injuries and fatalities, has the Missouri State Highway Patrol worried.
Sgt. Jake Angle with Troop H said they are increasing patrols on the roadways in certain areas now due to an increase in serious and fatal crashes. But they need more from the drivers.
“We need the public's help, we really do,” Angle said.
Now, they’re not only asking people to drive safe, Angle said people need to be more aware of drivers around them in order to stay safe also.
“Every time you get in the car, put your seat belt on, put that phone down, pay attention, you know. I mean you literally could be saving your own life,” Angle said.
Sheldon Lyon, the executive director with the St. Joseph Health and Safety Council said the interstates are where we see dangerous and high-speed crashes. This is where people need to pay attention the most.
“The traffic count increases especially on the interstate system and our local interstates, I-29, so its all the more reason to be vigilant when traveling the interstate and not only vigilant that means wearing your seat belt," Lyon said.
And MSHP agrees as they've had an increase in interstate incidents over the past week as well as two fatalities this past weekend in a DWI incident.
“Troop H, we’ve got more fatalities than we did this time last year so, yeah, it's something that we're concerned about and something we're targeting to try and reduce those numbers,” Angle said.
Fatalities are up 27% compared to this time last year.
Angle said they will be addressing crash areas in 10 zones of the county. This will include more manpower, more Click It or Ticket operations, and more speed and DWI saturations on roadways.