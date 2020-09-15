A "Click it or Ticket" operation conducted Monday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H in Andrew and Buchanan counties netted a number of citations and arrests.
Troopers conducted 28 traffic stops with 38 citations issued and three warrant arrests. Troopers issued 11 traffic citations, including four related to seat belts.
According to patrol officials, 68% of Missouri's fatalities from traffic crashes involve people not using seat belts. Troopers emphasize the need for seat belt use in vehicles.