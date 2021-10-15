A national campaign this weekend is working to encourage drivers to move over for road crews and emergency vehicles.
Saturday is National Move Over Day, which is meant to promote exercising caution on the roadway when emergency vehicles or maintenance workers are present. Local law enforcement officers and maintenance crews are asking people to pay attention and slow down for everyone's sake.
"It's very important to us. The roads are very busy. When we pull somebody over, we're going to be on that shoulder," said Cpl. Dale Reuter with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H. "It's important for us, for our safety. And not just for us, but for people who are doing work along the side of the road."
While officers are the main first responder to crashes, the "move over" law includes any response and maintenance vehicles. The Missouri Department of Transportation has been working hard this year on the "move over" message, as a record number of work vehicles have been hit along the roadways.
"Whether it's law enforcement, MoDOT or other emergency vehicles, if they had their flashing lights on, we ask [people] to move over for the safety of not only themselves but also the safety of those individuals out there on the roadway," MoDOT engineer Martin Liles said.
Reuter said the most helpful thing drivers can do is slow down and move over when they see emergency lights ahead or behind them.
"Is it going to slow you down? Is it going to lengthen your commute? Absolutely it is. But at the end of the day, we want everybody to be safe," he said. "I'd rather for you to say 'I'm a little bit late' than not make it, and that's what we want. We want people to be safe and get to where they're going."
Liles said if lane changes are coming up, there will be multiple signs warning a driver. He said people need to take the signs seriously when they see them.
"They've had multiple opportunities to be aware that something hazardous is in the road, 'Hey, we got workers on foot doing work on the roadway. We need you to move over into the other lane,'" he said. "Multiple times we have people that don't pay attention to that, and I don't quite understand when we have that many, many signs telling people time and time again."
While there is only one Move Over Day, Liles said it's an important thing to remember year-round.
