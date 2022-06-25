police sirens placeholder

A Mound City, Missouri, man was flown to Mosaic Life Care Saturday after crashing on Missouri Route O near Tarkio, Missouri.

Joseph L. Rhoades, 41, was riding a motorcycle at noon on Route O when he crossed into on-coming traffic and crashed into Daniel P. Beckman, 45, of Watson, Missouri, driving a Chevrolet Silverado.

Rhoades was ejected and his bike came to rest on the side of the road, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash reports.

Rhoades, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, was flown to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for serious injuries.

No injuries were reported for Beckman.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

