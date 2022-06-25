top story Mound City man flown to hospital after crash News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email Jun 25, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Mound City, Missouri, man was flown to Mosaic Life Care Saturday after crashing on Missouri Route O near Tarkio, Missouri.Joseph L. Rhoades, 41, was riding a motorcycle at noon on Route O when he crossed into on-coming traffic and crashed into Daniel P. Beckman, 45, of Watson, Missouri, driving a Chevrolet Silverado.Rhoades was ejected and his bike came to rest on the side of the road, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash reports.Rhoades, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, was flown to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for serious injuries.No injuries were reported for Beckman. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joseph L. Rhoades Highway Transports Route O Missouri Injury Crash Report Helmet Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Government City budget hit hard by rising gas prices Local News Missouri law bans elective abortions after SCOTUS ruling Public Safety Police department gets active on social media for summer History Moss Castle restored: From Mexican restaurant to family home More Local News → Local Forecast Jun 24, 2022 Trending Recipe Exchange
