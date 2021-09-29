Crash response is one of the most common calls for law enforcement, and Missouri State Highway Patrol has worked 34 vehicles crashes already in September.
One concern often overlooked is the risk of secondary crashes, MSHP Troop H Sgt. Jake Angle said.
Secondary crashes are wrecks at the scene of a crash that already occurred.
They can be cause by situations like motorists not being able to slow down and maneuver debris or when they stop paying attention to the road so they can look at the aftermath of a crash, Angle said.
“They see traffic slowing down,” he said. “They’re rolling up on that traffic, so they need to resist that urge to slow down, to look. Some people almost come to a stop. We need that flow of traffic to keep moving.”
It’s especially dangerous on busier roads like the interstate, where there are a lot of vehicles traveling at high speeds, Angle said. Motorists need to slow down, but slowing too much affects other vehicles further back, causing traffic to back up.
“Not only are they taking their eyes off the road, they’re slowing down,” he said. “Well, it doesn’t take much out here. One car slows down, the next one, and then it’s a chain reaction. Before you know it, traffic’s backed up a mile, that’s just not good. It’s not a good scenario.”
One of the first things law enforcement and other responders have to do is make sure a scene is safe, Angle said. That’s why it’s important for departments to collaborate, so they can divide manpower as a situation changes.
“There may be injured people,” he said. “There may be vehicles, debris, things like that, things you have to tend to. But if the scene’s not safe, then you’re putting yourself and other motorists, potentially, at risk. Especially if there’s a vehicle in the roadway or an injured person, maybe, laying outside the vehicle.”
It also enhances the need for drivers to refrain from other distractions like being on their cellphones, Angle said.
