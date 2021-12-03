Motorcycle crash

First responders work on the scene of a motorcycle crash Friday on Mason Road near South Eighth Street.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A motorcyclist was hospitalized for unknown injuries after a crash Friday on Mason Road.

The rider was eastbound around 3:30 p.m. on Mason Road near South Eighth Street when they crash into a woman backing out of a driveway in a Chevrolet Traverse, according to St. Joseph Police.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mosaic Life Care, according to police, but no injuries were reported for the Chevrolet's driver.

The case remains under investigation.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @np_simone.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.