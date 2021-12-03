A motorcyclist was hospitalized for unknown injuries after a crash Friday on Mason Road.
The rider was eastbound around 3:30 p.m. on Mason Road near South Eighth Street when they crash into a woman backing out of a driveway in a Chevrolet Traverse, according to St. Joseph Police.
The motorcyclist was taken to Mosaic Life Care, according to police, but no injuries were reported for the Chevrolet's driver.
The case remains under investigation.
