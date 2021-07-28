One person was sent to Mosaic Life Care after a three-vehicle wreck on Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred in the 200 block of N. Belt Highway. A motorcycle was traveling north on the Belt Highway when a vehicle turned in front of it, according to the St. Joseph Police Department.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
