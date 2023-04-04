Crash

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash on the South Belt Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

A man was taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries after a crash on South Belt Highway on Tuesday. 

The crash happened near the entrance to the South Belt Walmart just before 5:30 p.m.

