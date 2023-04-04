top story Motorcyclist sent to hospital after Tuesday crash By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Apr 4, 2023 Apr 4, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash on the South Belt Highway on Tuesday afternoon. Riley Funk | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man was taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries after a crash on South Belt Highway on Tuesday. The crash happened near the entrance to the South Belt Walmart just before 5:30 p.m.A Subaru was turning into the parking lot of the Tractor Supply store and the motorcycle was traveling north when the vehicles hit each other, according to the St. Joseph Police Department. The driver of the Subaru was not injured. The motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries, including broken bones, a laceration and road rash, police said.The cause of the crash is undetermined at this time. However, police said they believe both vehicles ran into each other at the same time. Police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, but they said the motorcyclist may have been speeding at the time of the accident. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported to the hospital by EMS. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motorcycling Medicine Transportation Roads And Traffic Motor Vehicles Motorcycle Industry Police Trade Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News National News Washington stocks up on abortion pills ahead of court ruling +2 National News North Dakota advances suite of restrictions on trans rights Central Missouri Trump can still run in 2024 election More Regional News → National News +9 Sports Biden says tech companies must ensure AI products are safe +6 Sports Trump's day in court as criminal defendant: What to know National News Washington stocks up on abortion pills ahead of court ruling More National News → 0:50 Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 3 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
