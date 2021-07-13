30-year-old Hayden Muck has been identified as the motorcyclist killed in an accident on Belt Highway Sunday.
Muck was transported to Mosaic Life Care, where he was pronounced dead.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the motorcyclist was speeding down South Belt Highway when he ran off the right side of the road.
The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and caused heavy traffic. No other injuries were reported.
