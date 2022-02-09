A motorcyclist was taken to Mosaic Life Care to be treated for injuries after a crash this afternoon at the intersection of Lake and King Hill avenues.
The person was riding a Suzuki motorcycle on Lake Avenue at about 1:15 p.m. when they crashed into a Ford utility van that ran a red light, St. Joseph police said.
The rider's injuries were reported as substantial but non-life-threatening, police said. No injuries were reported for the van's driver.
Citations are being written, police said.
