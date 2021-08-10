Motorcycle riders have been out in full force with nice weather and an annual event in Sturgis, South Dakota, bringing bikers through Northwest Missouri.
Sgt. Jake Angle with Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop H said officers have seen an uptick in traffic along the roadways.
“I’ve noticed a lot of motorcycles. Of course I-29, that’s going to lead people right up towards the Sturgis area. So we see a lot of motorcycles passing through this time of year, and during the warmer months, obviously, it’s a very popular activity,” Angle said. “So it’s just kind of a message to motorists out there. And to motorcyclists ... we’ve got to be able to operate out there on the roadway together. Everybody needs to pay attention.”
In August 2020, Missouri’s motorcycle helmet law was repealed, allowing people to ride without head protection if they are 26 years or older and have medical insurance. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, since the helmet law was repealed, motorcycle fatalities have increased significantly statewide.
Beyond that, in the first six months of 2021, there were 31 motorcycle fatalities statewide where the rider was without a helmet, compared to just two in the same time period the year prior.
Jonathan Nelson, a MoDOT highway and traffic safety engineer, said these statistics confirm concerns with the repeal of the helmet requirement.
“One of the things that I think we were concerned about coming into 2021 after last year’s increase in traffic fatalities was the repeal of the state’s motorcycle helmet law,” he said. “I think about 55% of our motorcyclist fatalities to date have been unhelmeted, and it’s really significantly higher than the number of helmeted fatalities that we had at this time in 2020. So, unfortunately, it does appear that those concerns had been validated.”
Angle said motorcyclists need to be aware of their placement on the roadway just as much as cars around them do.
“It’s just a smaller footprint out there in the roadway, easy to overlook, easy to lose in a blind spot, things like that,” Angle said. “It’s also imperative that they do their part, put a good following distance between them and the vehicles around them, paying attention to what’s going on around them.”
Nelson said driver awareness is particularly important at this time of year.
“When you’re driving a car or a truck, it’s a really good thing to remember that motorcyclists, bicyclists, they’re out there on our roadways more this time of year than ever,” he said. “They’re easy to overlook, easy to lose in a blind spot, so certainly looking twice when you’re getting ready to cross a highway or change lanes to make sure that there’s nobody in those blind spots.”
Nelson and Angle both encourage all drivers to use safety precautions, pay attention and drive sober to stay safe.
