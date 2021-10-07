An Atchison County, Kansas, corrections officer was killed early Wednesday in a motorcycle accident.
Jeremy S. Masuch, 42, of Nortonville, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened at the junction of U.S. 59 Highway and Kansas Highway 116 about 10 miles south of Atchison, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred at about 2:52 a.m. as Masuch was northbound along 59 Highway and struck the passenger side of a truck that had turned northbound along 59 Highway from 116 Highway driven by Ricky E. Brown, 65, of Cummings, Kansas, the patrol report said.
Masuch was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and Brown was wearing a seat belt. Brown was not injured in the accident.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie posted condolences on behalf of the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook.
“He was a dedicated husband, father, motorcyclist and a valued member of our office,” Laurie wrote.
