Two people were injured Tuesday morning when the motorcycle they were on crashed on a bridge on St. Joseph Avenue near Venture Avenue.
The female passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The male driver also was injured but was able to walk around.
According to St. Joseph police on the scene, the driver lost control of the motorcycle on a turn. Neither person was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.
St. Joseph Avenue was closed in both directions due to police activity.
