Xavier Lopez, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder in the April 6 death of 17-year-old Brayden Hendrix. But Samantha Jagodzinski, Hendrix’s mother, is upset with how the case has been handled.
On the evening of April 6, Lopez pulled into the parking lot of the Speedy’s gas station on 28th and Messanie streets. When Hendrix and another minor exited the store, Lopez is alleged to have fired a shot in their direction. He then allegedly exited the car and fired two more shots that hit Hendrix, according to court documents.
Hendrix died on the way to the hospital due to multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach.
Video surveillance of the shooting confirmed Lopez’s identity, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.
According to Jagodzinski, the incident stems from Lopez’s long-time rocky relationship with Brayden’s older brother, Dayton Hendrix. The two grew up together and have fought most of their lives, she said, adding both Dayton Hendrix and Lopez have been in and out of juvenile facilities.
But Jagodzinski said Brayden Hendrix wasn’t like his older brother and “wouldn’t hurt a fly.” She said he mostly stayed in his room and played video games.
Lopez has not been arrested and is still at large. Jagodzinski said Lopez continues to threaten her family through social media, including Dayton Hendrix, which is why she is unhappy.
Two days after the gas station shooting, a warrant for Lopez’s arrest was filed on a separate charge — unlawful use of a weapon, where he showed and loaded a handgun in front of two minors. However, nearly three weeks since the warrant was filed, Lopez is still on the loose.
“He’s already made threats to my other children,” Jagodzinski said. “Are you waiting for me to bury another child? Are you waiting for me to lose a child to prison? What are you waiting for?”
Jagodzinski said she is frustrated that the St. Joseph Police Department didn’t send the case over to the Buchanan County prosecutor’s office until April 19, nearly two weeks after the shooting.
Captain Jeff Wilson, a spokesman for the St. Joseph Police Department, said it takes time to gather evidence and interview witnesses, especially in a case involving the death of a teenager. But Jagodzinski said she still feels like there has been a lack of urgency, especially since there is video evidence.
But the time between the incident and charges being filed is similar to past murders in St. Joseph. For example, it took three weeks for the two men involved in the death of Raelynn Craig to be charged with second-degree murder back in 2020.
In a more recent incident, Anthony Williams, 18, was charged with second-degree murder nearly a month after shooting 17-year-old Chance Kelley in the back of the head in November.
On Tuesday, a week after the prosecutor’s office received Lopez’s case and three weeks since the shooting, Lopez was charged with second-degree murder.
“I think he deserves first-degree murder,” Jagodzinski said. “It is premeditated to the fullest. He’s hunting my other son as we speak.”
This is just the latest shooting involving teenagers in St. Joseph in the last six months. To make the community safer, Jagodzinski suggests a gun sweep.
“When one of these kids does have a gun, they don’t think until it’s done,” Jagodzinski said. “And most of them don’t even think then.”
Jagodzinski can’t go back to work, and with Lopez still on the run, she hasn’t had time to grieve the loss of her son.
“My main concern is I don’t want to bury another child,” she said. “I don’t want any other mother in St. Joe to have to lose a child because of something that could have been prevented to the fullest.”
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Xavier Lopez, call the St. Joseph Police Department at 816-238-TIPS or go to https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=781.
