Most of the stoplights in Downtown St. Joseph are gone, as the public works department moved to its fourth phase of a removal program on Monday.
While a select few lights will stay, signals along Felix Street were switched to blinking Monday and now are accompanied temporary stop signs. Permanent stop signs will be placed at most intersections Downtown in the coming months.
"The first three phases, we're actually picking those up today," Keven Schneider, St. Joseph's superintendent of streets, said. "We're actually removing the signal heads and the rollout stop signs."
Essentially, the intersections in the first three phases have reached their final form. The intersections under the fourth phase, the ones on Felix, will blink red for about three months, according to a news release.
A yellow signal indicates a car can pass through the intersection without stopping and that the intersection would turn into a two-way stop instead of a four-way stop.
The Downtown removal project will finish with a fifth phase, which will remove stoplights on Edmond Street.
"We have complaints ... 'Well I hit every stoplight for a minute each and there was nobody there,'" Schneider said of the reasoning behind transitioning from stoplights to signs. "So (we're doing this) to alleviate some concerns. It's going to be more efficient and hopefully a little safer journey."
Schneider believes things will start feeling more "normal" Downtown in about three weeks, as the first three phases worth of typical stop signs will be up and blinking traffic lights will be at a minimum.
The process of the stoplight removal has been gradual, with the first signals taken offline last September.
Two traffic lights will remain at Jules and Tenth streets and Francis and Ninth streets.
News-Press NOW previously reviewed publicly available meeting minutes in which Andy Clements, St. Joseph's public works director, said the overall project would be completed within a year.
That would place the project on schedule, with only the fifth phase remaining.
Removal is based on a private traffic study presented to the St. Joseph City Council in 2019.
“The traffic volumes and the turning movements at the intersections are low enough where they do not warrant traffic signals to be installed,” Assistant Director of Public Works Brady McKinley said at the time.
Schneider said the city followed the study's recommendations, with the exception of a minor change to an intersection near the Buchanan County Courthouse, which was turned into a four-way stop instead of a two-way stop.
