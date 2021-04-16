An early-morning fire Friday in the 1800 block of Faraon Street caused extensive damage to a house.
The home was occupied at the time, but there were no injuries, according to officials with the St. Joseph Fire Department.
A call on the fire was received just after 4:30 a.m. The fire department was on the scene for hours working to put the fire out. Officials still are investigating the cause of the fire.
