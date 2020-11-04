A new plan for registered sex offender checks in the community is in the works at the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department and Law Enforcement Center together.
Every Halloween, deputies go out in force to do sex offender checks. They make sure the registered offender is home or where they are supposed to be, lights are off, and there is a sign about no trick-or-treating.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said this year had more violations than they are typically used to.
“Of the 261 we checked, we had 20 violations. The 20 violations amounted to nine that were violating for not being home and the violation of the statutes," he said. "Twenty is usually a little higher for us. In the years past we haven’t seen quite that many.”
Of the 20 violations handed out Saturday, seven offenders were issued summons, and four homeless offenders failed to check in at the sheriff's department that are being investigated.
Puett said his new plan is to always do a big Halloween check, but to also include a quarterly check for offenders.
"Halloween is the big one however there is a plan, I have a plan, to start doing quarterly checks and verifications," Puett said.
This new program would include a partnership with the St. Joseph Police Department. Puett said this new program should be starting at the beginning of next year.