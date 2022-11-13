CRIME MAPPING

Capt. Jeff Wilson shows how the St. Joseph Police Department uses crime mapping to predict trends.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Police Department has the technology to spot crime trends, but it doesn’t have enough officers to fully act on the data.

The police track every incident reported to the department. Then through a LexisNexis database, officials analyze the data to show where certain crimes occur and predict where future hotspots might be.

