The St. Joseph Police Department has the technology to spot crime trends, but it doesn’t have enough officers to fully act on the data.
The police track every incident reported to the department. Then through a LexisNexis database, officials analyze the data to show where certain crimes occur and predict where future hotspots might be.
Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department showed an example of gunshot calls over a weeklong period. It was clear based on the corresponding map that most of them happened in the Midtown area.
“We were able to get a visualization of where they were, how consistent they were and possibly where it might move to and then develop some approaches to address those issues from there,” Wilson said.
“That allows us to go and apply some resources into an area that may be affected by this type of trend that we’re looking at in the next week, in the next two weeks and the next month,” Wilson said. “It gives us the opportunity to maybe get a step ahead of some of these issues.”
The purpose for the technology is to be more preventative and to stop crime before it happens. But this takes officers patrolling high-crime areas, which is difficult for the short-handed department. Officers are going from call to call and rarely have time to properly work their district.
“We would have more time to apply more resources to more things if we had more people,” Wilson said.
If the police tax achieves what it’s intended to, then the department will have more officers and the chance to be more proactive with the help of this crime mapping. Wilson said he would like the department to take the information a step further and use it for preventative and education opportunities as well.
“We want to solve these crimes,” Wilson said. “We want to catch the people that are doing it. But at the same time, we want to help educate people in areas where crime is more prevalent and what steps they can take to deter these criminals from doing whatever type of criminal behavior is in that area.”
But analysis is only one piece of the crime-solving puzzle. Wilson said there’s more to it than just spotting trends.
“These are all great tools that assist us in determining and solving crimes,” he said, “but nothing compares to partnership with the community and being able to have people out there talk to us and help us and assist us in solving crimes and preventing crimes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.