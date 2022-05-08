More than a year after a fatal accident on Pear Street, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced it is fixing a drainage ditch where a family of five drowned.
On April 9, 2021, Amy Morse hit another car before overturning into the drainage ditch. All five passengers, including three young children, were trapped as the vehicle quickly filled with water, and everyone inside died.
Whenever it rains, ditches on both sides of the road fill with water — the exact opposite of what they were intended to do. Surveyors have been working along Pear Street to identify ways to drain them.
“Water comes on to (our property) from adjacent property owners and it has to eventually leave us or any other adjacent property,” said Marty Lyles, the Northwest district engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation. “It leaves and it goes to another adjacent property. What we’re looking at is where we can actually discharge that water under some different places.”
MoDOT has listed the project as “urgent,” which places it on the department’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program to receive funding. Lyles said the project could include even more improvements, like revisions to the ditches themselves.
“Maybe we can look at the possibility that we can replace the existing culvert there,” Lyles said. “Not that it’s not working, it’s functioning properly, but move that and raise that up to allow us to shallow out those ditches.”
Action is being taken more than a year after the accident due to the lawsuit between the family of the deceased, Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and Hawk Truck Leasing, Lyles said. The process has been a long one and likely will continue as a jury trial isn’t scheduled until November.
“When you’re dealing with legalities and things such as that, I would love to have seen something done day one, but now we are getting progress made,” said St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale. “We are getting things moving, so I think that’s a positive.”
However, the project doesn’t include guardrails, which residents asked for after the accident.
“Guardrails, in one sense, is great, but they also cause obstructions on the highway,” Lyles said. “People hit them, they’re there to protect something. But in this case, it really didn’t necessarily function to the purpose that it needed to.”
The drainage project is expected to start this summer and be completed by the end of the year. But residents along Pear Street are skeptical.
“The drain is plugged in that parking lot,” said resident Tina Brant, pointing to Hawk Truck Leasing’s parking lot across the street. “Until they dig that up and fix the problem, this water isn’t going anywhere.”
