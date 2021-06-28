A MoDOT supervisor was struck and killed by a pick-up truck in Platte County on Monday morning.
Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Highway 273 at Tracy Drive, just off Interstate 29.
Lowe said the highway worker was placing out road signs, indicating water on the roadway when they were subsequently hit.
The driver did stop at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
