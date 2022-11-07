140205_plow_ssg (copy)

A statewide staffing shortage could make the process of plowing snow slower for Missouri Department of Transportation crews this winter. 

Clearing snow could take longer this winter across the state as the Missouri Department of Transportation is down 30% in its maintenance staff.

“We're down close to a thousand employees statewide,” Troy Slagle, assistant district engineer in MoDOT's St. Joseph office, said. “It's a challenge for us specifically on our maintenance side to have enough employees to fill our trucks on that second shift. Whenever a snow event would occur, it'll make it difficult for us to get that second shift covered.”

