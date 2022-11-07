Clearing snow could take longer this winter across the state as the Missouri Department of Transportation is down 30% in its maintenance staff.
“We're down close to a thousand employees statewide,” Troy Slagle, assistant district engineer in MoDOT's St. Joseph office, said. “It's a challenge for us specifically on our maintenance side to have enough employees to fill our trucks on that second shift. Whenever a snow event would occur, it'll make it difficult for us to get that second shift covered.”
Slagle said MoDOT has been experiencing staffing issues for the last few years.
“The last four to five years, the staffing shortage has made it hard to fill that second shift of trucks during a snow event,” Slagle said. “It's been a challenge. We plan ahead and try to see if we need to move equipment or need to move personnel to cover those areas to better fight the storms.”
The biggest concern is how a lack of maintenance staff could slow the process of snow clearance during winter storms.
“Depending on how long the winter event lasts, it could take us longer to get every road clear,” Slagle said. “We prioritize our routes. We start with our interstates and make sure we get those passable first and then we work our way down on our priorities of roads.”
The hope is to find enough staff to fill the second 12-hour clearing shift, Slagle said.
“That way we would have all of our trucks running both shifts and we would alternate throughout," he said. "That would be optimum. We would have every truck running on both shifts.”
Slagle said the maintenance jobs are no easy task.
“It's not an easy job,” Slagle said. “You're out there and it's not good conditions. Nobody likes to drive when it's slick or when the roads are snow-covered. So it's a difficult job. It requires a CDL. It's not easy and so I think it makes it hard to find qualified candidates to fill those jobs.”
MoDOT crews already have begun some drills to prepare for the winter weather.
“Every year we go through winter drills,” Slagle said. “That's basically getting the newer employees trained on the winter activities that's going to be occurring, the equipment that they're going to be operating, the roads that they're going to be driving on, making sure they're familiar with those routes and know what obstacles lie ahead.”
Slagle said MoDOT has been building a supply of salt to ensure enough materials are on hand when a storm hits.
“We don't want to run short of materials so we're still getting salt in," he said. "We should be good and ready to go and prepared whenever we do start getting snow.”
