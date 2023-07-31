MoDot set to begin repairs after highway surface buckles

Road crews will begin repairing the Interstate 229 double-decker bridge on Tuesday after closing due to a pavement blowup last week.
Troy Slagle, assistant district engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said last week’s high temperatures caused the asphalt on the interstate bridge to expand and buckle, closing the northbound lanes.
“This bridge was constructed with a concrete deck and then it also has a wearing surface, and that wearing surface is fairly thin,” Slagle said. “What happens is moisture gets down in between the deck and the wearing surface. In the wintertime, it freezes, thaws and causes a delamination between those layers.
“Since there’s nothing bonding it to that deck, the extreme heat caused a concrete expansion and with nothing to hold it down it ended up buckling along the middle of the upper deck,” he continued.
Slagle said this is an uncommon occurrence on bridges, but the I-229 bridge has delamination issues that need to be immediately fixed.
MoDot plans to start repairs this week, and in addition to the currently closed northbound lanes of I-229 between the Edmond Street and Francis Street ramps, crews will also be closing the southbound lanes between the Felix Street and Charles Street ramps.
“We’re going to close both the upper and lower decks because we don’t want anybody driving underneath since that bridge is stacked on top of one another,” Slagle said. “People will still be going in and out of Downtown, utilizing the ramps on and off of 229 to get into Downtown, but the stretches in between those on- and off-ramps will be closed.”
In the meantime, officials are urging drivers to be patient with the timeline of the repairs as they will be working to fix various issues with the bridge.
“We did have some work planned on 229 for later in August,” Slagle said. “What we’re thinking now is, if we’re having to do this work and pour concrete and it’s going to take time for that concrete to cure it, we should do some of that plan work at the same time. So, we just ask that people stay apprised and be patient as we work to create safer roads.”
