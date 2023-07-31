MoDot set to begin repairs after highway surface buckles
Road crews will begin repairing the Interstate 229 double-decker bridge on Tuesday after closing due to a pavement blowup last week.

Troy Slagle, assistant district engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said last week’s high temperatures caused the asphalt on the interstate bridge to expand and buckle, closing the northbound lanes.

