The Missouri Department of Transportation has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The department makes 17 cents a gallon through the fuel tax, which took a nosedive as people stayed home in the early months of the pandemic.
“We took about a $40 million hit in the middle of the summer,” said Ed Hassinger, the deputy director and chief engineer of MODOT. “We did some pretty aggressive things to make that up by cutting back on just everything except the most critical things that we needed to do.”
But MODOT’s revenue has been steadily declining for years, as cars transition to more cost-effective fuels and inflation increases project costs.
“As cars get better gas mileage, and we go to different types of fuel like electric or hydrogen or whatever, the amount of money that we get from the fuel tax is going to decline just naturally,” Hassinger said. “Every year, things get about 3% more expensive. So on a billion dollar construction program, that's $30 million of what it won't buy next year.”
Two reports were recently released that ranked Missouri as one of the best states in the country for overall highway cost-effectiveness. But the reports also ranked Missouri low for a number of safety categories.
Hassinger said MODOT maintains the infrastructure they have but don’t have enough funds to make many significant changes.
“If you can't take care of the basic asset, you really can't be talking about, ‘Hey, let's go build something new, or let's make that safety improvement,’” Hassinger said. “That's where we are. Almost every dollar that we get at the department goes into taking care of what we have.”
Many of these larger improvements are correlated to safety. According to the Reason Foundation report, Missouri is 33rd in deficient bridges and 31st in fatality rate.
“We have severely underfunded transportation,” Hassinger said. “We need to do something really quick, if we don't want to have a declining condition of our system.
“That lack of investment really has consequences that are costing individuals, it’s costing consumers, it's costing businesses,” Hassinger said.
According to TRIP, another transportation report that was recently released, driving on deficient roads costs Missourians a total of $8 billion each year.
But there’s another side to these reports. While MODOT’s revenue has declined and road safety measures are poor, the department spends its money wisely.
According to the Reason Foundation report, Missouri ranks second in the country in road cost-effectiveness. Hassinger said this means that “all the money we get, we spend about as efficiently as anybody can do it in the country.”
“When you really are challenged financially, you look for every way to get the bang for the buck,” Hassinger said. “We try to pull down every federal grant we can get. We match every federal dollar. We are always looking at innovative ways to deliver the projects that we do.”
But Hassinger said the revenue problem is too large to “save our way out of this issue.” But there are possible solutions.
“Declining revenue and increased costs are a bad formula, so to combat that, we've proposed a couple of things,” Hassinger said. “We need an immediate infusion of capital, so we've proposed to the legislature a 10 cent a gallon gas tax increase.”
MODOT also makes money off of the registration fee, which is based on the vehicle’s horsepower. Hassinger recommends changing it to be based off of the vehicle’s miles per gallon. This means that if you have a more fuel efficient car, you would pay more money.
Hassinger said these changes will help MODOT keep enough revenue to maintain current infrastructure.
“It's just like your house, right? You don't build a new kitchen when your roof is leaking,” Hassinger said. “So we're basically fixing the roof and keeping it from leaking, but we don't have money to make those improvements.”