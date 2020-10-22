As the winter weather months near, the Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing early with a statewide drill.
The drill was expanded to two days to accommodate social distancing requirements according to a news release from the central office of MoDOT.
On Thursday and Wednesday, MoDOT vehicles were out practicing routes in rural and urban areas. In addition, crews are incorporating more health safety measures due to the pandemic.
"In the past, you have a day crew and you have a night crew whenever you're responding to winter weather. And everything that we're doing now, we're cleaning everything," Tonya Lohman, the Northwest District maintenance and traffic engineer with MoDOT, said. "If you get into the truck, and you drive it, then you bring it back and park it, you have to wipe it all down. And the next person when they come out, they do it. So there's just a lot more effort and planning involved throughout it."
Lohman said they are also utilizing social distancing when possible by having one person in the loader, which is a big piece of equipment with a bucket that is filled with sand.
A news release from the central office of MoDOT stated the drill helps ensure proper equipment and techniques are used and are a time for the newest employees to get familiar with their routes for the winter.
"We've also seen a lot of turnover in the past year. So we have a few more new employees," Lohman said. "So just trying to make sure that we get them the training that they need. And the amount of time that we can spend together in the truck, giving them that training is limited so that it spreads the training out over a longer period of time."
According to the news release, MoDOT spent more than $66 million on winter operations last year and used over 180,000 tons of salt, 3 million gallons for salt brine and almost 500,000 gallons of beet juice.
The news release also shared that MoDOT employees will plow about 6 million miles of snow and ice.
Lohman reminds drivers to be weather aware and with COVID-19 creating more opportunities to work from home, to take advantage of that option when conditions are more severe.
"Anything that you do that reduces the traffic volume out there on the roadway, our plows can get out there and handle the roadway much quicker and get it cleared off. So that's definitely helpful," Lohman said.
Lohman continues that drivers need to be careful when passing plows and beware of possible dangers.
"If you're on a four-lane roadway, like an interstate or 36, you are fine to go around and pass, just be conscious of the fact that up ahead, it's not been plowed," Lohman said. "So behind us driving 35 may feel very slow because the roadways cleared because we're clearing the snow off of it. But now that you've passed us going 45 or 55 may not be possible because we haven't plowed that."