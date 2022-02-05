Mitchell Park Plaza was evacuated Saturday morning for an apartment fire at South 11th Street and Mitchell Avenue.
The fire started around 9:30 a.m. with electrical issues in the wall of a sixth-floor apartment, a St. Joseph fire inspector said.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to any other apartments, according to St. Joseph Fire Department.
No injuries have been reported, but multiple residents received oxygen assistance from first responders as a precaution.
