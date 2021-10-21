Crash at S. 22nd and Mitchell

Police work the scene of a vehicle crash Thursday night at South 22nd Street and Mitchell Avenue. No injuries were reported.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

The intersection of South 22nd Street and Mitchell Avenue was closed temporarily Thursday after a crash around around 8 p.m.

The crash occurred when a 38-year-old man in a Chevrolet Cavalier ran a red light and rear-ended a 55-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Aveo, St. Joseph police said.

The Aveo had a man and two children as passengers, but police said no injuries were reported from either vehicle.

