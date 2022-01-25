Three vehicles were involved in an accident that shut down part of Mitchell Avenue Tuesday morning.
The accident happened at about 7 a.m. in the 2800 block of Mitchell Avenue. There were three cars involved in the accident, and traffic was closed eastbound for a block around the scene for about an hour.
It is unknown if there were any injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.